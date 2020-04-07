COVID-19 impact hits floriculture market

Tonnes of marigold, chrysanthemums, lily, jasmine, and other locally grown flowers that were transported to wholesale markets in the city just before Ugadi mostly lay dumped as there were no buyers.

With the dumped flowers, the hopes of floriculture farmers looking forward to a good season beginning with the spring and decent returns on their investment lay dashed.

The lockdown imposed to curb the transmission of the coronavirus pandemic made people confined to their homes while many non-essential businesses shut shop, leaving thousands of small and marginal farmers hapless as their nine-month preparation and planning to raise a variety of flowers came to a naught.

Sources said floriculture farmers plan variety of flower gardens depending on the number of events and orders from close to 4,000 to 5,000 function halls. Typically in a year, 80 to 110 days are good days for seasonal flower business.

About 10,000 small and marginal farmers mostly in Medchal, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Bhongir Yadadri, Suryapet and to some extent in Siddipet and Medak depend on floriculture and they grow variety of flowers in about 8,500 acres.

Many farmers, following the end of agricultural season for paddy and other foodgrains, turn to horticulture crops — fruits, vegetables and flowers . The investment for raising flower gardens is anywhere between ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh per acre in open cultivation and those who raise flowers in about 1,200 poly houses , invest anywhere between ₹3 lakh and ₹4 lakh to raise orchids, carnations and roses.

Moved by the plight of floriculture farmers, former Chevella MP Konda Vishweshar Reddy tweeted his concern. "Sad for the floriculture farmers in Chevella. Writing to the PM and CM on supporting them among others."

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr.Reddy said that many farmers eked out a living and provided work to labour by growing flowers in Chevella, Moinabad, Shankarpalli, Shabad, Nawabpet , and other mandals in and around State capital that is a huge market place.

With social and religious gatherings out, people are not going to temples and events are put off or cancelled. Central and State governments should give relief first to the farmers with standing crops, flowers and fruits whatever may be the scheme, he urged. "This is the picking season that will last three months, ensuring them daily earnings and keep them occupied. But now things look gloomy as they have to dump the flowers with no demand and sales”.

The floriculture farmers have been going through a rough phase as the State government which promised subsidy for growing flowers in poly houses did not release the dues of ₹30 crore to ₹40 crore over the last two years. They had been going round government offices for dues when coronavirus dealt even a bigger blow, some farmers said.

The State government was kind to announce subsistence to the poor, and MSP at their doorstep for paddy and maize farmers. "What about us" is the despair of thousands of small and marginal floriculture farmers who lost their investment.