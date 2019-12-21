Couple killed in road accident

A couple returning from a family function in Saidabad were killed after their bike skidded near Saroornagar Mandal Revenue Office on Friday night.
The accident took place around 12 a.m. when Aslam Khan (40), a painter, and his wife Naheda Begum (35) were returning to their home in NTR Nagar of LB Nagar.
“Aslam lost control and the bike skidded. As a result, they fell off the bike and their heads hit the median,” said Saroornagar inspector E Srinivas Reddy.
“Both of them were not wearing helmet and died on the spot,’ said the officer.
