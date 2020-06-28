Country owes a lot to PV: Tamilisai

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the country owed a great deal of respect to former PM P.V. Narasimha Rao, who brought India’s economy back to life from intensive care unit through his visionary leadership.

“PV was not only an economic reformer, but also a political reformer. He fought against the tyrannical rule in erstwhile Hyderabad that did not allow him to pursue his higher education,” she said.

Describing PV as a great and proud son of Telangana soil, Dr. Tamilisai said that it was an honour to be the Governor of this State when the country was celebrating the birth centenary of the great statesman.

The Governor virtually inaugurated the Sthitapragna PV Narasimha Rao Memorial Museum set up at Madhapur by the former PM’s daughter S. Vani Devi here on Sunday. She offered floral tributes to his portrait at Raj Bhavan and commended the efforts of Ms. Vani Devi in setting up the museum with a rare collection of PV’s belongings, photographs, books, gifts and other items. “PM Narendra Modi showed great respect to PV by inaugurating a memorial for him in New Delhi,” she said.

Stating that she was yet to come across a leader like PV, Dr. Tamilisai said that in his political career, he held numerous portfolios as the State Minister as also key portfolios at the Centre besides serving as the CM and PM.

“The residential school education for the downtrodden and Navodaya schools for national integration were his ideas. PV set a personal example by donating hundreds of acres during land reforms that he initiated as the CM,” the Governor added.

On PV knowing 17 languages, she said that it was truly admirable and inspirational as one would find it difficult to learn a single other language. “He was a true polyglot,” she said. Ms. Vani Devi, the former PM’s grandson N.V. Subhash, and other family members were part of the programme.