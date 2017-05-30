Country club launches ‘I-phone free’ package

Country Club has launched a unique offer of providing free I-phone to the newly-enrolled members while the existing members can also avail the offer referring new members for the membership.

Y. Rajeev Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd. (CCHHL) said at a press conference that the offer will be valid on high-end packages.

Though the membership packages range from ₹ 75,000 to ₹ 3.5 lakh depending on the city location, the offer will be valid for people choosing the high-end packages starting at around ₹ 2 lakh.

The price of the package depends on using the facility within the city, other states and also other countries. The club that started in 1989 in Begumpet has grown from a single entity to own 55 clubs and resorts across India, Middle East, Sri Lanka, Bali and Philippines making its presence in 10 different countries across the world with more than five lakh member families. He said that the club had four verticals - clubs, holidays, events and fitness and the footfall had crossed over 3 million.

Mr. Reddy said that another property in Shamshabad area will soon come up while efforts were on to start in Andhra Pradesh as well. Very soon London would also be added to the list. “We have our own premises in some foreign countries while in the rest we have clubs with all the four verticals. We are also affiliated to DAE (Dial an exchange) which gives access to over 4,000 resorts globally to our members,” he said.

In the fitness segment the club has tied up with top chains like Gold’s Gym and Talwalkar’s and the members have the privilege to use these top quality gyms by virtue of their Country Club membership.