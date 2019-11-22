Cotton procurement commences in Siddipet dist.

The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) commenced cotton procurement in the district.

Meanwhile, farmers are slowly bringing their produce to the procurement centres. They were advised to bring cotton with a moisture content not more than 12%. For BB variety, an amount of ₹5,550 per quintal is being offered followed by ₹5,450 for MECH variety. They were also informed that if moisture content is less than 8%, the rate would be reduced by ₹55.5 for 1% of moisture content.

As many as 23 centres were established in nine agriculture market committee (AMC) limits of Siddipet district for the procurement, according to K. Nagaraju, Additional Director, Marketing.

Farmers were directed to come with pattadar passbook and bank account details. A farmer was sent back at the procurement centre at Toguta when he arrived with a cotton load. He was asked to get the account lined to Aadhar.

Cotton was cultivated in 74,085 hectares in Siddipet district and the estimated produce is 2.25 lakh metric tonnes.

In Sangareddy district, cotton was cultivated on about 1.38 lakh hectares, more than any other crop. Officials estimate 27 lakh quintals of cotton to arrive in the market. As the first plucking of cotton is still taking place and there would be three pluckings, officials state that procurement would continue till March 2020.

In Medak district, cotton cultivation was taken up in limited area and the officials expect about six lakh quintals to arrive in procurement centres.

“Farmers take up collecting cotton balls depending on the availability of labour and various other issues. So this would continue till the end of February or first week of March,” said Mr. Narender, Additional Director, Marketing, Sangareddy.