Corrugated box makers on protest from Wednesday

Resent hike in inputs costs

The Association of Corrugated Case of Telangana (ACCT), which represents corrugated box manufacturers, has decided to observe black week from March 24-31 against what it termed as an unprecedented hike in price of paper and raw material.

“Kraft Paper and board prices are increasing relentlessly since November 2020. There is an increase of 80-90% so far. Entrepreneurs are suffering immensely due to the unabated increase in input costs,” ACCT president M.V.M. Bharat said in a statement announcing the protest.

Noting that the situation is critical and survival of the sector is under threat, he said the Association appeals to the government to ease the availability of kraft paper by restricting export so that domestic requirements are met.

Government should live up to Atma Nirbhar Bharat policy and save the corrugated box industry from closure. Any disruption in supply chain will be detrimental to the recovery of economy from COVID-19 impact and cause largescale dislocation of supply chain and discontent among masses due to non-availability of essential goods that need corrugated boxes to reach the customers from manufacturers, he said.

According to the release, corrugated box manufacturers are crucial supply chain partners for all FMCG and durable manufacturers. From food, healthcare, cosmetics, medicines, electronics and electrical goods, a number of products are packed in corrugated box. There is no other cost effective and eco-friendly packaging product for transportation of virtually all products.

The corrugated box making facilities are micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and offer direct employment to three lakh people and indirect job opportunities to five lakh people. They are being impacted as a result of the paper mills increasing prices at regular intervals and buyers not effecting timely and adequate revision, commensurate with the increased cost of production, in the price at which they procure the boxes.