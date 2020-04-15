Hyderabad

COVID-19 | Three more cases in Suryapet

Outsourced nurses at Gandhi threaten to boycott work

Three new COVID-19-positive cases were reported from Suryapet on Tuesday, taking the tally to 23.

The District Medical & Health Officer informed one person hails from Tirumalagiri and the other two were primary contacts of a provision store owner of Kothagudem bazaar in the town.

Earlier on Monday, a resident of Nagarjuna Cements Limited colony in Mattapally mandal had tested positive.

On Tuesday, the Suryapet district administration in addition to the Imampet quaratine facility opened another centre at Loyola Paramedical College on the Jangaon road. There are 193 COVID suspects in these centres.

Meanwhile, around 220 outsourced nurses working at Gandhi Hospital threatened to boycott duties from Wednesday until they receive assurance that their jobs will be regularised.

The nurses said that they have been working on outsourcing basis from 2007 and earn ₹17,500 per month. “We are keeping our life at risk by attending COVID-19 patients,” the nurses stated in a letter submitted to the hospital’s superintendent, and nursing superintendent

