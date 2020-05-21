Hyderabad

Coronavirus | 33-year-old constable dies in Hyderabad

File photo of police personnel outside the isolation ward of Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

File photo of police personnel outside the isolation ward of Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

This is the first death due to the pandemic in the Telangana police department

A 33-year-old constable with the Hyderabad police died on Wednesday night after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

This is the first death due to the pandemic in the Telangana police department.

Sources said that the victim was admitted to the Gandhi Hospital, the largest COVID-19 isolation centre in the State, after he tested positive.

On Sunday evening, he was taken to the Nature Cure Hospital in Begumpet after he complained of severe fever, body pain and fatigue.

“Though he was suffering from fever for the past 15 days, he attended duties. But, on Sunday when his body temperature further spiked, he came to the police station seeking help. Soon he was rushed to the Nature Cure Hospital, where his swabs were collected and next day he was tested positive for coronavirus,” a senior police officer said.

“We were informed that his health condition was becoming serious and he was not responding to the treatment,” the officer said, adding that around 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday he breathed his last.

The victim, a 2007 batch constable who hails from Nalgonda district, was posted at one of the checkposts in the Old City.

He is a resident of Vanasthalipuram and is survived by wife and two children.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 10:42:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/coronavirus-33-year-old-constable-dies-in-hyderabad/article31638309.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY