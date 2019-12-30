Continue contributions to shape society, engineers told

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya has exhorted engineers to continue their contributions in shaping society and appreciated the contributions made by the Institution of Engineers India (IEI) in this direction.

Mr. Dattatreya, who participated as chief guest at the valedictory session of the 34th Indian Engineering Congress organised by the IEI-Telangana chapter on Sunday, said Nagarjunasagar and other major projects stood as testimony to the field of engineering. The field had seen tremendous technological advances over the years as was evident from the advances made in mining in Ranchi which he himself witnessed.

He wanted IEI-Telangana to submit recommendations made by the three-day Congress to him so that they could be taken up with the Union government for implementation.

IEI-Telangana chairman G. Rameshwar Rao welcomed the participants and the valedictory session was followed by an alumni meet.