Contaminated water threat flagged at Hyderabad zoo

April 14, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Water entering the Nehru Zoological Park from Mir Alam tank and flowing through the zoo through channels and drains has been found to be contaminated with heavy metals such as nitrates and molybdenum. This contamination poses serious health risks to zoo animals, making them more vulnerable to kidney and other diseases.

Telangana’s Chief Wild Warden and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, M. C. Pargaien, who inspected the Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad on Sunday overseeing various activities and initiatives undertaken by the zoo, was informed about the water contamination.

To address this issue, Mr. Pargaien proposed the construction of two Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) — one near the Tiger Safari area and another near the pool area. This proposal will be forwarded to the Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), advocating for its inclusion in the Musi Riverfront Development Plan or another suitable scheme. The aim is to ensure that water entering the zoo premises and animal moats remains uncontaminated, safeguarding the health and well-being of the zoo inhabitants.

Additionally, the progress of a mobile application geared towards enhancing the visitor experience and providing education on conservation and the animal kingdom was reviewed. This app, nearing its final stages of development, is poised to offer valuable guidance and awareness to zoo visitors. The Director of the zoo was also urged to expedite the transfer of tigers and Indian bison to Kakatiya Zoo Warangal, with efforts being made to push the matter forward with the Central Zoo Authority.

