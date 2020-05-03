Containment tag lifted from Bhupalpally

The district administration lifted the containment tag from Bhupalpally town on Sunday, as there was no COVID-19 positive cases reported in the last 21 days.

The last known positive case was reported on April 13. Only three positive cases have been reported from the district till date, all of them from the same family. The family got the virus after the man attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin. His wife and daughter tested positive later.

Bhupalpally district is currently under orange zone with only one active case. The man who attended the TJ event is a Singareni employee, who got back on duty after coming back and before being diagnosed with COVID. As a result, apart from halting underground mining at Singareni, residential areas with a majority of Singareni families were declared no movement zones.

On Sunday, tahsildar Ashok and RDO Ganesh removed the barricades from areas including Millenium Colony, Subhash Nagar Colony and Shanthi Nagar Colony.

However, the officials asked the residents to be wary. People must continue to wear masks and maintain physical distance, they said. They also allowed opening of some shops in the area. However, no decision has yet been taken on resuming underground mining by Singareni Collieries.