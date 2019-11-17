Consumer forum awards compensation to IPS officer

A consumer forum directed Post Master General, Post Master Jubilee Hills and a parcel carrier to pay ₹500 towards insurance and ₹1,000 compensation to IPS officer V.K. Singh, who had filed a complaint about certain items missing from a parcel that he had received.

While dealing with the complaint, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum Hyderabad-II stated that the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission had heard the complaint and accordingly, directed it to the forum.

The complainant, who is the director of Telangana State Police Academy, stated that on November 11, 2013, a parcel from Darbhanga in Bihar arrived for him. The parcel was supposed to contain 11 items — six dupattas and five tops. However, seven items that held ‘emotional value’ were missing. While the items were valued at ₹20,000, the sender insured them for ₹500.

Subsequently, a case was booked at the Jubilee Hills Police Station.

For their part, the respondents said that the parcel recipient registered no protest at the time the parcel was delivered. Senior officials had conducted an inquiry into the complaint. They maintained that there was no deficiency in service.

The forum noted that except the oral evidence of the complainant, there was no documentary proof of 11 items being booked. It stated that ‘non-filing of evidence in support of claim is fatal to the case’. It also noted that the respondents had admitted that the goods were insured for ₹500 but did not pay the sum. The forum saw that as deficiency in service.