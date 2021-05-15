Consider trees’ translocation request: HC to R&B officials

The Telangana High Court had directed the Roads and Building department authorities to examine the representation given by a voluntary organisation, Vata Foundation, for translocation of trees being felled for widening of road at Gandipet.

Justice A. Abhishek Reddy of the High Court directed the executive engineer of R&B to take a call on the representation of the organisation preferably within a week. He heard a writ petition filed by the organisation seeking a direction to Forest and R&B officials along with the Tree Protection Committee of Forest department to consider its request for translocation of the trees to be felled as part of road widening.

It approached the R&B officials on April 6 expressing its readiness to bear the costs of translocation of the trees to be felled. The judge ordered that till a decision on translocation of the trees was taken, no trees should be felled.

The matter was posted to June 14 for next hearing.