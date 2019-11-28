‘Consider re-issuing notification on municipal polls’

Justice A. Rajasheker Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Thursday suggested to the Telagnana government to explore the possibility of issuing a fresh notification on pre-poll processes in 78 municipalities and call for objections.

The judge was hearing petitions filed by different persons challenging the pre-poll processes taken up in 78 municipalities and the government’s petition to vacate a single judge’s stay order on elections in those municipalities. During the hearing, the judge said the government can re-issue the notification and invite objections, if any, from aggrieved parties. If the objections are cleared within 10 days or so and with the consent of the petitioners, elections can be held in all these 78 municipalities, the judge said. Otherwise, each petition has to be heard separately.