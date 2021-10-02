Hyderabad

Congress workers detained

Congress workers and supporters, who had converged in droves at LB Nagar on Saturday in connection with the ‘unemployment’ protest called by TPCC chief Revanth Reddy, were dispersed by the police, who were present in large numbers, even as protesters were raising slogans.

Police did not allow several Congress leaders, including Mr. Reddy, and others like Feroz Khan, to leave their respective houses.

Mr. Reddy and Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya took to Twitter and shared images alleging that Telangana NSUI president Vankat Balamoor was attacked.

Some Congress workers who were protesting at the Dilsukhnagar-LB Nagar stretch were detained and released later.


