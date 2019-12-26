Congress will not share platform with TRS, BJP: Uttam

The Telangana Congress has ruled out sharing platform where the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have presence, said TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy here on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, he refused to give details on whether the party was willing to share platform with the AIMIM but said the party was opposed to sharing the stage with the TRS and BJP on any issue.

Mr. Reddy was apparently referring to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s statement that he would invite all secular parties for a meeting the MIM proposed to hold in Nizamabad against the Citizenship Amendment Act (ACT) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Terming the TRS an opportunistic party, he said it was a close ally of the BJP, supporting all its policies, including the demonetisation, GST and NRC. On the abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the TRS MPs in Parliament were more vocal in their support than the BJP MPs. The economic crisis in the country was due to this blind support of the TRS to the policies of the BJP, he said.

Mr. Reddy said that till now, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had not spoken against the CAA when the entire country was burning. He had not even announced that the Telangana government was disinclined to implement the NRC when several other States did the same.

Reiterating the Congress commitment to secularism and well-being of people of all religions in the country, Mr. Reddy said the party believed in upholding the Constitution and would not use it for deriving political benefit like others.

Senior leaders, including AICC secretary Bose Raju, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, former TPCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah, TPCC working president J. Kusum Kumar, AICC secretary Sampath Kumar, and former Minister Shabbir Ali were present.