Congress plans black flag protests

The Congress party has decided to organise Statewide protests against the demolition of places of worship in the Secretariat complex.
The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday. The meeting, convened by Hyderabad City Congress Committee Minorities Department chairman Sameer Waliullah was attended by senior leaders including TPCC vice-president Zafar Jaweed, TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin, TPCC general secretary SK. Afzaluddin, Nampally in-charge Feroz Khan and others.
Addressing a press conference later, Mr. Shabbir Ali informed that the Congress party would organise Statewide protest against the “illegal demolition” of two mosques and a temple in the Secretariat complex hurting the sentiments of all communities. “Chief Minister was treating the entire Telangana as his personal ‘Jagir’ and he needs to be taught a lesson.”
In the first phase of protest, the party would appeal its cadre and other common people to hoist black flags at their residences and wear black masks and badges. He said this would be organised at a massive scale and people of all communities would be involved in the protest. The mode of protest in the second phase would be decided after consulting the party High Command. He also rejected the apology tendered by the Chief Minister, describing it was fake and deceptive. He said Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s claim that he was ignorant about the demolition was a lie. He said that the Muslim community would never agree to shift any mosque even if the Chief Minister offers to build it 100 times bigger.
