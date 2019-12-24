Congress leader urges Govt. to conduct TET

Congress legislator T. Jeevan Reddy has requested the State government to conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) at the earliest and take up teacher recruitment before the commencement of the next academic year.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Congress MLC said the seven-year eligibility achieved by candidates who took the TET in 2012 for attempting teachers’ recruitment test would expire now, and along with them, those who passed teachers education courses after 2017 require TET eligibility for a shot at teachers’ recruitment test as per NCERT guidelines.

He explained that following the passage of Right to Education Act, 2009, the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) had issued guidelines for recruitment of teachers with TET as basic eligibility along with academic qualification. It was also mandated TET should be conducted twice a year in June/July and December/January with those clearing the test becoming eligible for taking teachers’ recruitment test for seven years.

However, TET was conducted only twice in 2016 and 2017 and teachers’ recruitment test was held only once after the formation Telangana State. Against over 20,000 teacher vacancies in government schools, 14,000 education volunteers were taking classes to fill the gap. Mr. Jeevan Reddy said recruitment of teachers was a must to ensure quality education in government schools and it would be possible only with the conduct of TET as mandated by NCERT.