Congress deals a knockout blow to BRS in Khammam district

December 04, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Congress party dealt a knockout blow to the BRS in Khammam district winning all the five Assembly seats and decimating the ruling party in the just concluded Assembly elections.

The Congress party won all the five seats — Khammam, Madhira, Palair, Wyra and Sattupalli — and the BRS faced a rout.

The grand old party’s spectacular victory proved its supremacy in its traditional stronghold of Khammam district yet again.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the dissolved Assembly Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka won the Madhira constituency for the fourth consecutive term with a thumping majority.

Former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who quit the BRS and joined the Congress party in September this year, trounced Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar of the BRS in a high-octane race from Khammam Assembly seat.

Congress party’s nominee and former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy emerged triumphant from the Palair Assembly seat defeating sitting MLA K. Upender Reddy of the BRS with a huge margin.

The Congress party wrested the Sattupalli and Wyra seats from the BRS.

A host of top leaders of the BRS, including several MPs and MLCs, extensively campaigned for the ruling party in the district during the high-decibel electioneering, but to no avail.

In a remarkable show, the Congress party clinched three of the total five Assembly seats in the tribal majority Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The party has won the Pinapaka, Aswaraopeta and Yellandu seats.

In the prestigious Kothagudem Assembly seat, the hub of Telangana’s coal belt, the Congress-backed CPI candidate Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao emerged victorious.

Mr. Sambasiva Rao, CPI State secretary and former Kothagudem MLA, defeated his nearest contender Jalagam Venkat Rao of All India Forward Bloc with a margin of 26,214 votes in a keenly fought electoral battle.

The BRS suffered a crushing defeat in Kothagudem seat with its sitting MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao losing the election. He was relegated to the third position.

The only solace for the BRS in the face of its poll debacle was its win from the Bhadrachalam seat where its candidate Dr. Tellam Venkat Rao won against Congress sitting MLA Podem Veeraiah with a margin of 5719 votes.