Congress cadre protest against govt. ‘apathy’ towards homeless poor

August 29, 2023 04:11 am | Updated 04:16 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

Agitated over the inordinate delay in completion of the double-bedroom flats under the 2BHK Dignity Housing scheme at Chintakunta near here, Congress cadre staged a protest at Chintakunta on Monday demanding speedy construction and allotment of the flats to the eligible homeless poor.

Addressing the demonstrators, City Congress Committee president K. Narender Reddy said the foundation stone for 660 double-bedroom flats was laid under the BRS government’s much-publicised 2BHK scheme at Chintakunta in 2018.

More than 15,000 homeless persons have applied for 2BHK units in Karimnagar Assembly constituency. However, the flats have remained incomplete to date, due to the apathy of the BRS government, depriving the homeless poor of the promised roof over their heads, Mr.Reddy said. He alleged that not even a single unit was allotted to poor people under the scheme in Karimnagar.

“It shows the indifference of the persons at the helm towards the homeless poor and their hollow claims about spending hundreds of crores of rupees on development and welfare of people in Karimnagar in the last nine-and-a-half years,” he charged.

He demanded that the 2BHK flats be completed on a war footing and allotted to the eligible applicants through draw of lots in a transparent manner.