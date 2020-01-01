Cong. leaders meet Governor, seek action against city police chief

Led by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, a delegation of Congress leaders called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan, on Tuesday, seeking action against Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and order an inquiry into his alleged “corrupt practices”.

The delegation alleged “rude replies” by the Police Commissioner during a telephonic conversation by the party leaders who sought to know why permission was denied for their ‘Save India Save Constitution’ rally on December 28, the formation day of the Congress.

The Congress also alleged that when they decided to sit on a Satyagraha inside the party office after permission was denied, police arrested cadre and leaders coming to Gandhi Bhavan.

“Is Congress a banned organisation that its members were arrested for coming to participate in activities relating to the party’s 135th Foundation Day and against CAA,”? Mr. Reddy asked while speaking to the media after meeting the Governor.

Mr. Reddy said that the Governor was apprised of the entire issue and how the Hyderabad Police have been acting in an “arbitrary and high-handed manner”.

The Governor was requested to take action as she has special powers in terms of all law and order issues as per Section 8 of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 in the city for ten years starting 2014.

The delegation comprised K. Jana Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, A. Revanth Reddy, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, V. Hanumantha Rao, D. Sridhar Babu, Seethakka and Kusum Kumar.

‘Anjani of AP cadre’

The TPCC chief said that Mr. Anjani Kumar was allotted to AP cadre after bifurcation. However, he is continuing in Telangana with a stay order from the court. He asked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao whether there was no IPS officer from Telangana cadre who was fit to hold the post of Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

“This clearly shows how he is favouring the ruling party and towing the line of TRS leaders just because he got a powerful post despite belonging to Andhra cadre,” he alleged.

The Congress leaders also demanded an inquiry into the conduct of Mr. Anjani Kumar. “There are allegations of corruption and only a public inquiry can bring out the truth”.

When asked whether the Congress has evidence to substantiate the allegation, he said that all the complaints received against the Police Commissioner would be forwarded to the authorities if an inquiry was ordered. Mr. Reddy also alleged that “KCR has been using the police to suppress any dissent or any democratic form of protest”. Members of parties and civil society organisations were placed under house arrest whenever they give a protest call.