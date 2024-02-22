GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Conference to mark merger of Communist organisations to be held in Khammam

February 22, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day ‘All India Unity Conference’ to mark the merger of three Communist revolutionary organisations — CPI(ML) Prajapanda, PCCCPI(ML) and CPI (ML) RI — into a single party will begin in Khammam on March 3.

According to the organisers, a mass rally will be held from SR&BGNR college grounds to Pavilion grounds at 3 p.m. and it will culminate in a public meeting. Senior leaders representing the three organisations will address the gathering.

The unification of the Communist revolutionary organisations will give a fillip to the efforts to build a united struggle against the RSS-BJP’s “fascist drive” for a “Hindutva Rashtra” and the “corporate-communal nexus”, said Potu Ranga Rao, convenor of the conference organising committee.

