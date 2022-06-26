Conference throws light on toxins, venomous bites

A day-long conference on toxins and poisonings, titled Toxicon-2022, was held at KIMS Hospitals on Sunday. Medical specialists spoke about a variety of topics such as toxic effects of snakebite, scorpion bite, dog bite apart from treatment methods, corrosive poisoning and paraquat poisoning.

Organising secretary of the conference, V. Jagadish Kumar from the hospital said the first six hours after toxins are consumed, intentionally or accidentally, are crucial and are called ‘golden hours’. “Usually, in case of poisoning, we rush someone to a nearby hospital, but most of us have no idea about what type of poisonous substance was actually taken, the kind of treatment should be given and whether that treatment is available in the hospital. Emphasising on the variety of drugs , poisons and venomous bites we come across and rapid administration of specific antidotes and following approved guidelines with evidence-based practice is the core content of Toxicon,” said Dr Jagadish.

DCP of Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) G. Chakravarthy was the chief guest at the event. KIMS Hospitals managing director B. Bhaskara Rao and medical director Sambit Sahu were the organising chairpersons.