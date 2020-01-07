Conference on English Language Teaching at EFLU

A two-day national conference on ELT: Issues and Challenges conducted by English and Foreign Languages University got under way at the Osmania University Centre for International Programmes on Monday.

Convenor of the conference Suvarna said, “Changing times call for a make-over in the existing conditions and contexts of English teaching-learning. A strong need is felt by the English teaching fraternity to have a platform to discuss the present issues and how they could be collectively resolved”.

This conference will also facilitate the participants to expose and share various novel ideas that help connect the researchers working in academia with other professionals in action through research presentations and keynote address, plenary talks, workshops and panel discussion that present the current issues and ways to face the future challenges.

Rajani Badlani, Malathy Krishnan and Surabhi Bharati spoke at the inaugural session. A total of 86 papers will be presented by scholars from across the country.