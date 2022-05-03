Conduct walk-in interviews at PHCs, Collectors told

Health Minister holds meeting to discuss functioning of PHCs, minimising C-Section deliveries

In a bid to address complaints regarding unavailability of medical professionals at Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Collectors have been instructed to hold walk-in interviews for appointment of doctors at the facilities. They must also conduct ‘surprise visits’ at government hospitals and inspect the services being provided there, and review the overall medical facilities in their respective districts, at least once a month.

These directions were issued at a video conference held by Health Minister T. Harish Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday. Collectors and District Medical and Health Officers were in attendance.

Other aspects discussed at the meeting included COVID-19 vaccination coverage, precautions to be taken in the wake of heatwave, efforts to bring down Caesarean deliveries and monitoring work efficiency at PHCs.

The functioning of PHCs was especially in focus. Mr Harish Rao said cameras are being installed at 636 PHCs and 232 Urban PHCs. Following this, Collectors can monitor the works at the health facilities by accessing the camera feed. The plan is to install cameras with a view of the rooms of Medical Officer, pharmacist and lab technician.

Stating that the State government is focusing on bringing down Caesarean deliveries in the State, Collectors were asked to take steps in this direction. They were asked to audit C-Sections at government as well as private hospitals.