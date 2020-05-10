Conduct health test for sanitation workers: KTR

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao has asked municipal commissioners to conduct health test for all sanitation workers every week.

He said the municipal commissioners would be responsible for ensuring that all people involved in sanitation works in their areas wore masks and gloves while on duty.

The Minister, who addressed the municipal commissioners and Additional Collectors, said they should be prepared for the monsoon and particularly take measures to contain dengue. Anti-larval operations should be taken up at all the identified spots reviving the weekly spraying of infecticide taken up earlier.

A calender on the vector-borne diseases had already been decided and the commissioners should follow it strictly. The Municipal Administration department would start a special programme from Sunday, involving people for anti-malaria and anti-dengue measures.

The Minister said until the vaccine was made for coronavirus strict safety measures would continue and the Health department would soon issue the guidelines to be followed by municipal employees. Maintaining physical distance, use of sanitisers and wearing mask should continue at any cost even after the lockdown was lifted totally in phases by the government, he said.

KTR said the government had released ₹ 830 crore for municipalities so far and the municipal department should submit a report on the activities taken up with these funds.