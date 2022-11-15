Condolences pour in for veteran Telugu actor Krishna

November 15, 2022 11:34 am | Updated 11:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

Condolences are pouring in over the demise of Ghantamaneni Shivarama Krishna alias Krishna, the cinema star of yester years, who passed away in the wee hours of Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital since Monday. He was 79.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao condoled the demise of Krishna reclling his services to the cinema industry.

“As an actor, producer, director and owner of a production service, Krishna had served cinema industry for several decades and left his own mark. He has acted in more than 350 cinemas including family cinemas and become Super Star in the minds of his fans. He has shown new path to the industry by establishing his own production house. My condolences to his family,” said Mr. Chandrashekar Rao in a release here on Tuesday.

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan condoled the death of veteran Telugu actor and Producer Super Star Ghattamaneni Krishna. The Governor conveyed her heartfelt condolences to Krishna’s family and prayed the Almighty to give his family the strength and fortitude to bear with this irreparable loss.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar condoled the death of Krishna stating that his cinemas were instrumental in creating awareness among the public on several issues. He has also recalled how through Sitaramaraju cinema the super star made people to know more about the freedom fighter.

Union Minister G. Krishna expressed his condolences stating that this was huge loss for the cinema industry. Referring to James Bond and Simhasanam movies, the Minister said that Krishna was instrumental in creating new trend in the industry. Having 2,500 fans clubs was an indication how he won the hearts of viewers.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy condoled death of Krishna and said that he had created a new trend in the industry by introducing many innovation systems in cinemas. He said that his demise was a huge loss for the industry.

Former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah also expressed his condolences.

Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao, E. Dayakar Rao, S. Niranjan Reddy, V. Srinivas Goud, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Rajya Sabha member V Ravichandra and others also expressed their condolences.