Condolences pour in for Rajaiah

The services of senior CPI (M) leader and former MLA Sunnam Rajaiah, who succumbed to COVID-19 were recalled by several leaders including the Chief Ministers of the two Telugu States.

Mourning the death of Rajaiah, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said in a message that Rajaiah worked for solving the problems faced by the people and he would be remembered as a political leader who led a simple life. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the demise of the former MLA. He expressed his heartfelt condolences and conveyed his sympathies to the family members of the bereaved.

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy mourned the death of Rajaiah and said he was a committed leader who worked for solutions to problems faced by the people. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family members of the deceased. Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar recalled the services of Rajaiah who was elected as MLA from Bhadrachalam Assembly constituency thrice. He recalled how Rajaiah represented the cause of the scheduled tribes and lost no opportunity to highlight their plight.

Ministers A. Indrakaran Reddy, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, S. Niranjan Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, E. Dayakar Rao and Satyavati Rathod and others recalled the simple lifestyle of the senior CPI (M) leader which endeared him to the masses, the SC/ST sections in particular. CPI (M) polit bureau member B.V. Raghavulu expressed shock over the death of Rajaiah and said the party suffered an irreparable loss in his demise. A true believer of the party ideology, Rajaiah was the voice of the scheduled tribes, he said addressing a condolence meeting convened here on Tuesday.

CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram recalled the services of Rajaiah as three-time MLA and said the manner in which he stood by the oppressed sections should become an inspiration for the younger generation. CPI leaders including the party’s former general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy and State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy expressed shock over the sudden demise of Rajaiah. They described Rajaiah as a committed communist who stood by the party in spite of different hurdles he faced. They conveyed their condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Nalgonda Staff Reporter adds:

Leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) here expressed grief over the death of its party’s former legislator from Bhadrachalam (ST) Assembly constituency Sunnam Rajaiah, who succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“He was the voice of the poor, marginalised and farmers. His death is an irreparable loss to all those sections,” party’s district president M. Sudhakar Reddy said. At Suryapet, the CPI (M) cadres garlanded the portrait of the leader and said his death has left a void in the party. They recollected his modest life as a public leader, and his active role in movements such as for the rights of the displaced under various irrigation project.