Condition of Jawaharnagar inspector stable

Jawaharnagar Inspector of Police P Bhikshapathi Rao, who received serious burn injuries after inmates of a house threw kerosene on him and set him on fire, is said to be in a stable condition at a private hospital.
On Thursday, Mr Rao along with other policemen from the Jawaharnagar Police Station went to provide protection to officials of Jawaharnagar Municipal Corporation after they embarked on a drive to remove illegal encroachments .
Police said that inmates of the house, identified as Nihan Chand, Shanthi Devi and Nirmal tossed flammable liquid on Mr Rao and constable Arun, and allegedly set them afire. Mr Rao and Mr Arun received burn injuries. They were taken to Aditya Hospital in Dammaiguda and then moved to Yashoda Hospitals in Somajiguda.
Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat visited Mr Rao on Friday and inquired about his health.
Meanwhile, police booked two cases and have invoked Sections 353, 332 and 186 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code in one case. In the other police invoked 332, 333,353,307,504 read with 34 IPC.
