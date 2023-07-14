Comprehensive survey on Gulf migration sought to espouse the cause of Telangana expatriates

July 14, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - JAGTIAL

Emigrants Welfare Forum (EWF) president Mandha Bheem Reddy has urged both the State and Central governments to jointly conduct a comprehensive survey on Gulf migration in Telangana on scientific lines to evolve appropriate plans for the welfare of Gulf migrant workers and their families.

In a statement, Mr Bheem Reddy said lakhs of migrant workers from Telangana especially from 32 Assembly constituencies spanning the old undivided Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Medak, Nalgonda and a few other districts were working in the Gulf countries.

It was imperative to prepare a comprehensive database of Gulf migrant workers from Telangana to determine their exact numbers and other relevant information to formulate policy interventions for their welfare.

Referring to the significant contribution of Gulf migrant workers to India’s foreign exchange reserve against odds, he said the need of the hour was a comprehensive migration survey to espouse the cause of migrant workers from Telangana working in various Gulf countries and members of their families back home.

Though there was column “Anybody working abroad” in the questionnaire of the “Comprehensive Family Survey” conducted by the Telangana government on August 19, 2014, the data pertaining to Telangana expatriates in Gulf countries was not recorded properly due to lack of awareness, he pointed out.