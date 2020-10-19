Hyderabad

Comedy show organised to raise funds for skin bank in Hyderabad

Rotary Club of Hyderabad East conducted an online two-hour ‘stand up comedy show’ to spread the awareness on the proposed ‘skin bank’ and to raise some funds for the same at OGH, said Y.V. Giri, president of Rotary Club Of Hyderabad East.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2020 8:50:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/comedy-show-organised-to-raise-funds-for-skin-bank-in-hyderabad/article32889551.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY