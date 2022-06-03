Collector visits interior villages in Bhadrachalam Agency

Collector D Anudeep on Friday undertook an extensive tour of several interior villages in Charla mandal of Telangana’s tribal heartland of Bhadrachalam division, bordering Chhattisgarh, to take stock of various development initiatives including education and health facilities in the remote corners of the tribal majority district.

The Collector was accompanied by Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt to the far-flung tribal areas near the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas.

He conducted a whirlwind tour of several villages by traversing the pockets on a motorcycle amid tight security arrangements.

The local police maintained strict vigil in the border areas during the Collector’s visit due to their geographical proximity to the traditional Maoist strongholds in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar division, sources said.

Mr Anudeep interacted with Adivasis of Unjupalli and Vaddipeta habitations located on the fringes of forests.

Some of the local farmers of the tribal habitations appealed to the Collector to sanction pumpsets and ensure proper irrigation facilities.

The Collector gave them a patient hearing and assured all possible help from the district administration to resolve their grievances expeditiously.

The officials apprised the local tribals of the slew of initiatives taken by the government for their welfare and development of the remote tribal pockets in the Bhadrachalam Agency.

The Collector also made surprise visit to an anganwadi centre and a State-run health facility in the Agency mandal.

According to sources, the Collector along with the SP visited the joint task force camps en route Pusuguppa village in the same mandal late in the afternoon.

Commandant of the CRPF 81st Battalion Sanjeev Kumar, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district OSD V Tirupathi, and Bhadrachalam ASP B Rohith Raj were present.