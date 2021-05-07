Cold super store at RGIA for vaccines

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo partners with Dubai Airports to move vaccines

GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIA)’s Air Cargo division is introducing ‘Cold Super Store’ as part of the extended pharma zone to mitigate any temperature excursions during unloading of pharma shipments. Existing pharma zone facility is also being expanded to almost double the area for handling increased movements of vaccine and pharma shipments.

It has also increased the capacities of all temperature zones viz. 15-25 degrees, 2-8 degrees and -20 degrees Celsius with the entire pharma zone equipped with temperature and humidity sensors with alarm alerts along with CCTV surveillance to check temperature excursions in real time, said an official spokesperson on Friday.

The cargo division has successfully handled the large import shipment of the Sputnik V vaccines from Russia, which required specialised handling and procedures to meet the stringent time and temperature (-20 deg. C) constraints few days ago. Since January, it has handled more than 100 tonnes of COVID vaccines distributed from Hyderabad to various parts of the country besides seamlessly handling several freighters carrying vaccines, medical equipment and COVID relief material like PPE kits, masks, sanitizers etc.

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) has also partnered with Dubai Airports for launch of “HYDXB-VAXCOR”, to move vaccines between Dubai and India through Hyderabad airport as a hub. The e-Reception systems ensures hassle-free entry and exit of the refrigerated trucks on the landside while the ‘Road Feeder Service’ ensures smooth last mile delivery of cargo to different parts of the country with its trucking partners. TSRTC has been providing first mile and last mile connectivity to various parts of South and Central India for last six months.

Vaccine Ledger, a next-gen block chain solution to deliver enhanced track and trace solution and real-time monitoring of vaccine shipments from Hyderabad, has been another feature. The airport has direct services to 58 domestic destinations and around 150 destinations globally, including all major cargo hubs of the world, the spokesperson said in a press release.