Coforge centre of excellence opened 

Global digital services and solutions provider Coforge has opened a new office here.

The delivery centre will host over 2,100 employees and there is capacity to expand further. With this, Coforge will bring together all its business units in Hyderabad under one roof, the company said on the inauguration of the facility recently by Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

“We have chosen the Hyderabad operation as our centre of excellence for Low Code/No Code (LCNC) application development on Pega and Appian platforms, Salesforce and digital horizontal,” said Suman Konkumalla, EVP and Global Head – Salesforce Business Unit, Coforge.