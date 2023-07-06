CoE for new mobility to come up in Hyderabad

July 06, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

A centre of excellence (CoE) for new mobility focussed on connected, autonomous, secure and electric vehicles as part of a strategic collaboration between auto parts company Mobis India, Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani Hyderabad and the Telangana government will be established in Hyderabad.

It will India’s first such CoE and aims at empowering engineers with cutting-edge knowledge and skills in the rapidly evolving field of new mobility. The CoE will create a reservoir of highly qualified manpower capable of driving innovation and addressing the challenges specific to this segment, Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s office said on the signing of an MoU for the facility in his presence here on Wednesday.

The CoE will offer specialised courses and research opportunities in areas such as automotive networks and communications, embedded systems design, advanced driver assistance systems, automotive cybersecurity, connected cars and more. The curriculum will be designed to meet industry demands and stay at the forefront of emerging technologies, the Minister’s office said in a release.

Mr. Rao highlighted the importance of equipping engineers with necessary knowledge and skills to accelerate the growth of new mobility. The CoE will play a pivotal role in achieving this objective by providing aspiring engineers with expertise in smart mobility systems, reinforced with data science and simulation techniques, he said. The establishment of the CoE for new mobility in Hyderabad sets the stage for the city to become a leading player in the connected, autonomous, secure, and electric vehicle space.

On Wednesday, the Minister also opened Stellantis India’s Digital Hub in Hyderabad, a 75,000 sq ft facility with over 700 workstations that will provide comprehensive end-to-end capabilities in product development, IT services and software technologies. It will serve as a catalyst for innovation and contribute to the company’s transformation into a prominent mobility tech provider, Stellantis said.

In another release, the Minister’s office said Mr. Rao inaugurated Rite Software’s development centre. The Houston headquartered consulting services company specialises in ERP implementation, managed services and product development. Rite Software is set to invest Rs.100 Crore in Telangana and creating 1,000 jobs for IT professionals over the next three years.