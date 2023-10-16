HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Co-chairman elected for Assocham Telangana development council  

October 16, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chairman of Assocham’s Telangana State Development Council Kataru Ravi Kumar Reddy with co-chairman Sridhar Pinnapureddy. 

Chairman of Assocham’s Telangana State Development Council Kataru Ravi Kumar Reddy with co-chairman Sridhar Pinnapureddy.  | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Founder and CEO of CtrlS Datacenters and Cloud4C Sridhar Pinnapureddy has been elected co-chairman of Telangana State Development Council of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

Announcing his election in a release on the first State council meeting of its Telangana chapter, held here recently, the industry body said Mr. Pinnapureddy is a first-generation entrepreneur and prominent figure in tech industry. He has assumed office as the co-chairman for 2023-24.

Chairman of the Telangana State Development Council Kataru Ravi Kumar Reddy told the meeting that the council would present recommendations to all political parties for necessary amendments in their manifestos. He outlined the council’s mission to collaborate closely with the government in exploring opportunities within core industries.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.