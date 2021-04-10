CMR group, Amazon to train B.Tech students

Training in Critical Facility Operations Management

The CMR Group of Institutions will offer a specially-designed training programme on Critical Facility Operations Management to electrical and mechanical engineering students. It will use the expertise of Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop the training programme, which will be offered from this month, and to support CMR faculty with the orientation and selection of students.

The CMR group, in a statement here, said that the programme is being offered to enhance the knowledge of engineering students in emerging areas and equip them with skills required for operations in critical facilities in data centres. It will help open up new career prospects for students in critical facility management, group secretary Ch. Gopal Reddy said. Students will be certified upon successful completion of the programme.

The field of critical facility management is growing with increased usage of cloud computing and growth of data centre infrastructure. The programme empowers students to gain operational knowledge in electrical and mechanical infrastructure used in mission-critical facilities such as data centres. The course includes pre-requisites from a technical operations perspective with an emphasis on safety and security. AWS officials were present at the MoU-signing ceremony held at the college.