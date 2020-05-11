CM calls for strategy to restore ‘normalcy’ amid pandemic

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked officials to prepare an effective strategy to ensure that public health is protected and people live without fear in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, steps should be taken to contain the spread of the virus. “Since there is no clarity as to how long it (coronavirus) will continue, a perfect strategy should be evolved to see that people live a normal life,” he said.

The Chief Minister reviewed the measures taken to contain the virus as well as the enforcement of lockdown with senior officials at Pragati Bhavan on Monday. He wanted the officials concerned to take foolproof steps to check the spread of the virus and best services should be provided to patients affected with the virus. Tests should be conducted on those who came in contact with virus-positive patients and quarantine system should be effectively implemented to check person-to-person spread.

There is no dearth of equipment, medicines or facilities in the State, which is geared up to meet the situation. Even as the combat with the pandemic was continuing, there is a need to address other aspects too, he said.

Steps should be taken to allow economic activities as relaxations have been announced for green and orange zones. The officials concerned should at the same time study in-depth about the relaxations that would be necessary in future as also the strategies required for the respective zones.

There should be a clear way forward as to what should be allowed and what should not be. “What steps should be taken in Hyderabad and what should be the course of action in the districts?” he said, asking the officials to prepare a report on the sectors where relaxations should be observed and the precautions that should be taken.