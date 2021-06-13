Hyderabad

Close shave for four SUV passengers

Four persons travelling in a speeding SUV had a lucky escape when their vehicle overturned on the 11-km PVNR Expressway on Sunday morning.

Asif Nagar police said that the accident took place around 8.45 a.m. near Pillar No 36 when the driver lost control on the wheels and hit the median while coming towards Mehdipatnam. No one was injured and when reports last came in police did not receive any complaint.

Bike skids

In another accident, a 25-year-old youngster suffered injuries after his bike skidded on the expressway. Plying of two-wheelers and three- wheelers is restricted on the PVNR Expressway.

Authu Vamshi Krishna Reddy (25) from Kurnool was going to KPHB Colony to meet his sister when the accident took place near Pillar No 321.


