CLAT-2020 to be held on May 10 next year

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-2020 would be held on May 10, 2020, and its notification would be released in the last week of December, while the online application form would be available from January 1, 2020. The decision was taken by the Consortium of NLUs at its meeting on Thursday chaired by President of the Consortium Faizan Mustafa, Vice-Chancellor, NALSAR University of Law. The CLAT-2020 would also have a change in the pattern of questions with a focus on comprehension-based questions from quantitative techniques, English, current affairs, and logical reasoning.

The meeting also resolved to reduce the number of questions from 200 to less than 150, Prof. Mustafa said, adding that it was difficult for students to answer 200 questions in 120 minutes. The meeting elected V. Vijayakumar, Vice-Chancellor of NLIU, Bhopal, as the new President, and Paramjit S. Jaswal, Vice-Chancellor of RGNUL, Punjab as the Vice-President.