Class III student approaches police seeking action against teacher

Police caution teacher to be more careful in future

An eight-year-old boy, a student of Class III in a local school in Bayyaram of Mahabubabad district, walked into the police station in the mandal headquarters town on Saturday seeking action against a teacher accusing the latter of repeatedly beating him.

The boy straightaway approached Bayyaram sub-inspector of police Rama Devi seeking to file a complaint against the mathematics teacher of his school.

He narrated how he was allegedly caned by his teacher on several occasions in the classroom in the last couple of days.

The sub-inspector of police immediately summoned the teacher concerned to the police station and sought his explanation.

The teacher reportedly told the police that he had only rebuked the boy for opening his eyes during the yoga session and insisted him to concentrate on the session.

The police counselled the teacher against exerting any kind of pressure on children.

The cops praised the boy for his “guts” in airing his grievance to the police independently, which they attributed to the confidence instilled by the police among people through people friendly policing.