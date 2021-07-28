City startup’s e-bike gets design patent

Atum 1.0 was launched last October year at a price of ₹55,000

Atum 1.0, the café racer-style e-bike from Atumobile Pvt. Ltd., a city-based electric vehicles startup, has received a design patent for its unique design among all e-bikes across the country like having a sportier riding posture, shape of the 14-litre tank and naked body structure.

The R&D team has given particular attention to the riding posture of the user to make it sportier, given the age profile and preferences of the target audience of youngsters in schools and colleges. Another unique feature when compared to other EVs, is that Atum 1.0’s naked body is not covered by faring which gives the bike a pure retro feel, and at the same time, reduces the body weight to just 35 kg.

“Our R&D team is constantly working on bettering customer convenience and experience. Our target audience is both youth and mid-aged people (15-45 age groups). The customer feedback has been quite satisfying,” said founder and CEO Vamsi Gaddam.

The bike was launched on October 5 last year at a price of ₹55,000 and since its launch, the company has received over 850 bookings from Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru apart from other towns and cities. It is powered by a portable lithium-ion battery pack, that charges in just under four hours.

Atum 1.0 offers a range of 100 kmph in a single charge and EV bike comes with a one-year battery warranty and is available in a wide range of colours. It has been approved as a low-speed bike by the International Centre for Automotive Technology, making it ready for commercial use. Vehicle registration and drivers license are not required, said a press release.