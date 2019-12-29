Citizens fox police, protest against CAA, NRC

The on-and-off protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens finally took place at 3 p.m. at Necklace Road here.

The Hyderabad City Police had put out information about permission not being given for any protest. “No permission has been given for any procession/rally/march/public assembly anywhere in the city including Tank Bund and its surroundings on 28-12-2019. Public should not believe any fake news, rumours or propaganda in this regard (sic),” P. Viswaprasad, DCP-Central Zone had informed in a tweet.

But by 2.30 p.m. on Saturday, people began dropping by in pairs, enquiring about the protests. Police officials from Ramgopalpet asked them to disperse. But at about 3 p.m., dozens of protesters appeared in front of the carnival site on the Necklace Road armed with placards and flags. While some protesters chanted slogans and waved the tricolour, others quietly squatted on the footpath. By 3.30 p.m., the Ramgopalpet SI dropped in and chatted with the protesters, amiably.

About half an hour later, all the protesters dispersed with another flash protest being called near Indira Park.