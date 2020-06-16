CII, ALPLA tie up to promote dual apprenticeship model

The Confederation of Indian Industry-Telangana (CII-TS) and ALPLA India Ltd. have entered into a memorandum of understanding for promoting dual apprenticeship model in diploma education.
They will work closely with Telangana government’s Department of Technical Education in promoting and strengthening dual apprenticeship programme among the industry, according to Vagish Dixit, convenor-Education and Skills Panel of CII-TS and ALPLA India managing director.
In a CII-TS release on Tuesday, he said dual apprenticeship programme had contributed to strengthening the manufacturing sector in Europe. Such programmes will be useful in the Indian context too.
Dual education system is one of the most effective methods to train students with latest industrial trends while they pursue technical education. The concept is popular and widely used in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It equips the trainees with technical skills with hands on exposure to practical aspects along with theoretical knowledge thus enabling students to be readily employable.
Commissioner, Department of Technical and Collegiate Education, Navin Mittal appreciated CII and ALPLA for initiating dual apprenticeship and industry apprenticeship programmes in Hyderabad.
ALPLA is a global leader in plastic packaging and produces custom-made packaging systems, bottles, closures and molded parts at 181 sites across 46 countries. The first project under the MoU is to be implemented at ALPLA plant in Pashamylaram Industrial park here, the release said.
