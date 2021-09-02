Cigniti hackathon begins on September 4

Independent quality engineering and software testing services company Cigniti Technologies is hosting a global software testing hackathon.

Cignithon, an annual hackathon, will be conducted virtually from 10 a.m. on September 4 to 9 p.m. on September 5. The event is being hosted in association with software testing community The Test Tribe, the company said in a release on Thursday.

Registration for Cignithon is open to software testers around the world. The hackathon is a platform for testers to compete globally and test live products for Functionality, UI and Security, as well as to test applications from different domains and tech stacks. Results will be declared on September 5 and winners will be awarded prize money up to ₹2 lakh along with other rewards and perks, it said.