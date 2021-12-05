Chitnis Squadron bags Commandant’s Banner

Air Force Academy Commandant Air Marshal S. Prabhakaran presented the ‘Commandant’s Banner’ for autumn term 2021 to Squadron Cadet Captain flight cadet Rajat Sharotri of Chitnis Squadron for bagging the winners’ trophy in the inter-squadron drill, marking the culmination of competitions in the schedule of training of under-trainee officers and flight cadets at Dundigal on Saturday.

The Commandant’s Banner is conferred to the squadron based on their overall performance in various competitions including sports, debate, quiz, crosscountry, drill and academics conducted as part of the training. The winning squadron is called the ‘Champion Squadron’ and its cadets have the privilege of wearing a lanyard on the left/right shoulder over the uniform during the next semester.

The Commandant emphasised on physical fitness and mental toughness as integral parts of military life.

Navigation course

The valedictory function of 101st Advance Navigation Course and 133th Ab-Initio Navigation Course was held at Navigation Training School, Air Force Station-Begumpet. Air Commodore B.S. Kanwar, DDG NCC Karnataka and Goa Directorate, was the reviewing officer for the function.

Commanding Officer group captain Manish Kumar, chief navigation instructor, Wing Commander Rahul Chand, presented the course reports.

Seven officers, including two from Navy and one from Coast Guard, completed the advanced course. About 25 flight cadets completed the other navigation course. They will all be commissioned as IAF officers during the Combined Graduation Parade to be held on December 18, said a press release.