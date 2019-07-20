Chintamadaka gears up for CM visit tomorrow

All arrangements have been put in place for the visit of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to Chintamadaka village in Siddipet mandal on Monday.

MLA T. Harish Rao, Collector P. Venkataram Reddy, Joint Collector S. Padmakar and Siddipet Police Commissioner D. Joel Davis examined the meeting place, venue for community lunch and the double bedroom houses ready for inauguration.

“Identity cards will be issued for those who attend the meeting with Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao. The officials who visited the village will issue the identity cards for this purpose. Any representation should be made only through caste associations. The gallery will be for 3,600 persons including villagers, officials and media with rain proof cover,” said Mr. Harish Rao adding that the there would be separate dining areas for men and women to eat lunch.

The Chief Minister would also lay foundation for the construction of BC Residential School in 10 acres area.

Total 630 houses in the village were segregated and 30 houses were formed as a group and one special officer was attached to them. The officials were responsible for the residents of those 30 houses and have to coordinate about their requirements. The officials were directed to prepare a presentation on beautification of Pedda Cheruvu.