Chest Hospital readies isolation ward, govt. scrambles to procure resources

Health Minister Eatala Rajender inspecting the isolation ward for COVID-19 suspects at the Government General and Chest Hospital in Hyderabad, on Sunday.

Health Minister inspects the ward, directs officials to also set up four individual rooms

As preparations are under way to establish an isolation ward at the Government General and Chest Hospital, Eraggadda, the health facility still awaits health resources such as hematology analyser, ABG analyser, falcon tubes and generator.

Officials said they have received the requests from the hospital’s administration. “The process of procuring the resources has been expedited since this is an emergency situation. We are finding ways to get them at the earliest,” an official said on the condition of anonymity.

Every day, medical consumables such as N95 masks are being procured by Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMIDC).

Minister’s visit

Health Minister Eatala Rajender, on Sunday afternoon, inspected the proposed isolation ward for COVID-19 suspects at the Chest Hospital.

A two-storey building with four wards and 56 beds has been chosen for the purpose. Eight mechanical ventilators are provided too. However, ABG analyser is required to use the ventilators.

Mr Rajender directed officials to also make arrangements for four individual rooms within the facility. Isolation wards would be established at the district headquarters hospital too.

Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy, managing director of TSMIDC Chandrasekhar Reddy, Hyderabad Collector Swetha Mohanty, and other officials accompanied the Minister.

