Charitha Reddy laid to rest

The last rites Charitha Reddy Aella, 25, who died in a road accident in Michigan, US, were performed in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Her maternal uncle M Praveen went to the US and brought her mortal remains to the city on Sunday morning, and by 2.30 p.m., the last rites was performed.
Ms. Reddy is survived by her parents and a younger brother, who is pursuing his MBA.
They live in Madhura Nagar of Neredmet.
On December 28, the Hyderabadi suffered severe injuries in a car crash in Ottawa Country near Crockery Township in Michigan, and was declared braindead by doctors at Mercy Health Hackley Campus in Muskegon, on December 30.
Nine viable organs for transplantations were harvested from her body.
Ms. Reddy, who was sitting in the rear passenger seat of a car, took the full impact in an accident, while three others in the vehicle escaped with minor injuries.
