Hyderabad

Chaitanya’s JEE, NEET coaching via TV channels

Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions will offer classes for JEE and NEET students through Vissa TV and Raj News channels from April 4 onwards. Students of both Telangana and AP can avail this opportunity.

The institutions has already started online classes for its students across the country and all subject experts are assisting them constantly to ensure that they keep in touch with subjects and don’t lose the momentum of preparation for national exams during this lockdown period. A statement from the institutions said that the director himself is monitoring teachers tutoring different subjects.

“Millions of students are accessing the Institute’s portal through mobiles, tabs, and PCs, and are able to keep a constant tab on their progress. Through error-analysis, students are correcting themselves. They are also getting inspired through talks by specialists,” the statement added.

Apr 3, 2020

